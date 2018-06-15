Share:

OKARA/HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM - Nomination papers of former provincial minister Wazir Raza Ali Shah have been rejected by the returning officer concerned for allegedly concealing tax evasion and Rs8.6 million worth Mercedes car.

Defected from the PML-N, Wazir Raza Ali Shah had filed nomination papers to contest election as an independent candidate for the seat of Provincial Assembly from PP-184 constituency. A local councillor namely Nayab Kashif submitted a complaint to Okara Returning Officer Faisal Jameel stating that Wazir Raza Ali Shah had concealed tax evasion and the possession of Rs8.6 million worth Mercedes car in his papers. Raza Ali Shah could not satisfy the returning officer and the latter rejected his nomination papers. It is to be noted that Raza Ali Shah had defected the PML-N to get ticket from the PTI but failed and filed nomination papers as an independent candidate.

The news of rejection of his nomination papers spread like a wild fire in the area and people celebrated it. They served others sweets. On the occasion, Councillor Nayab Kashif said that he filed a complaint against Raza Ali Shah because concealing assets was a heinous crime. “His rejection will prove to be a milestone in getting locals rid of corrupt politicians,” he pointed out. According to a local source of Election Commission of Pakistan, final list of the candidates nominated for contesting elections will be displayed outside the offices of returning officers on June 19.