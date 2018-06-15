Share:

LAHORE - A man, his wife and son were found dead in a house in Gulberg, police said on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Nadeem Ahmad Butt, 45, his wife Neelam Nadeem, 35, and nine-year-old son Faiq. The bodies were sent to morgue for autopsy.

Nadeem’s sister discovered the blood-soaked bodies lying inside a room as she visited the house located in Canal Park Gulberg early Thursday. She also told the police that she rushed to the house in panic when her brother and his wife did not attend her phone calls despite repeated attempts.

According to sources, the police rushed to the spot as they received a mobile phone call for help on emergency helpline. The caller disclosed the happening to the police stating that bodies of three people were lying at the house. The motives behind the killings were unclear yet. A police officer said all the three family members were killed with a ‘blunt weapon’. “The bodies were lying in a pool of blood next to each as police entered the room” the investigation officer said. The homicide investigation cell officials and forensic experts also reached the house.

The police investigators also recorded statements of relatives of the deceased persons and launched the investigation to unearth the killers behind the triple-murder incident.

Three injured in crossfire

between police, dacoits

A man and two children were wounded critically during crossfire between dacoits and Dolphins police force in Sabzazar.

Eyewitnesses said the Dolphins police squads opened indiscriminate when they were chasing unidentified motorcyclists. As a result, three passersby sustained serious injuries and were shifted to hospital. The injured were identified as Fiza, 8, Ayan, 6, and Abid, 37.

According to police, the bandits were looting motorists near Shah Noor Studio on Multan Road when the police reached there. An official said the robbers opened fire on the police before fleeing.

The police were investigating the shooting.