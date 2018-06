Share:

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Human Organs Transplantation Authority arrested 11 suspect organ traffickers from Faisalabad on Thursday. According to sources, the 11 suspects including doctors and agents, were arrested after being caught red-handed performing an illegal operation in a building on Satiana Road. The suspects have been shifted to Allied Hospital and the FIA has started further probe. A case was registered against the suspects as per the Human Organ Transplant Act.