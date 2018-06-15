Share:

KARACHI - A fire broke out in a furniture market located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Thursday setting the furniture of millions of rupees ablaze. As per reports, a fire was erupted in a furniture market near Waseem Bagh Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13/D/1 on Thursday noon which extended to go-down.

Thick smoke emanating from the fire made breathing difficult and spread terror in the vicinity.

The Fire Brigade Spokesperson said that soon after receiving the complaint, three fire tenders were rushed to the scene which controlled the fire after two hours. The cooling process was also done after controlling the fire, he said.

“The furniture and mattresses of millions of rupees was torched. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained,” he added.