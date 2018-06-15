Share:

ISLAMABAD - The minimum amount of ‘Sadqa-e-Fitr’ has been fixed at Rs100 per head this year, Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman has said.

He said that according to the market price of 2.25 kilograms of flour, the amount for Fitrana is calculated as Rs 100 per head. The faithful who want to pay Fitrana equal to the price of barley, dates and raisins should pay Rs 240, Rs 1,600 and Rs 1,920 per head respectively.

This was the minimum amount of Fitrana and the wealthier should pay more to extend maximum assistance to the poor in such an era of skyrocketing prices. If anyone had been unable to keep fast for the whole month of Ramazan, he or she should pay ‘Fidya’ as compensation worth Rs 3,000 in proportionate to flour price, Rs 7,200 for barley, Rs 48,000 for date and Rs 57,600 for raisin.

‘Kufara’ (compensation) for leaving, missing fast in wheat would be Rs 6,000, barley Rs 14,400, dates Rs 96,000, raisin Rs 1,15,200 respectively.

A Muslim, who possesses food in excess of his needs, must pay ‘Sadqa-e-Fitr’ before the Eid prayers.

If the person is a breadwinner, he should also pay ‘Sadqa-e-Fitr’ for his dependants, such as wife, children, dependent relatives or servants.

Mufti Muneeb also advised the people to pay the amount to the poor before Eidul Fitr so that they could also celebrate the festival.