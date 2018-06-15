Share:

ATTOCK - As many as five persons including two women and three children were slaughtered at their house by unidentified assailants in the Hazro police jurisdiction on Thursday.

Waseem, a barber by profession, lodged a complaint with the police that his two wives and three children were slaughtered by unidentified assailants at their residence in village Jatial on Thursday afternoon. He told the police that the assailants used sharp daggers to cut the throats of his two wives namely Alishba and Naila and three children namely Hassan, Kashan and Usman aged between two to six years. The assailants escaped the crime scene after committing the heinous crime, the complainant told the police.

The police shifted the bodies to a hospital after collecting evidence from the crime scene and started an investigation. According to the police, Waseem, who hailed from Karachi, was settled in Jatial.

Meanwhile, three persons were killed and six others injured when a Hiace van they were traveling in collided with a truck near Fatehjang.

Meanwhile, as many as 2000 police personnel will be deployed across the Attock district for the security of 329 mosques, Imambargahs and Eid Gahs on Eid day.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Asma Sherazi said after chairing a meeting to review the security arrangements for Eidul Fitr said that it was the prime duty of the police to provide security to the people. She, however, sought the cooperation of the people to ensure foolproof security on Eid day. The police officer said that the elite force will also be deployed at the entrance of all mosques, Imambargahs and Eid Gahs who will also be assisted by volunteers. ASP Amara said that a control room has also been set up at the police headquarters to monitor the Eid congregations.

ASKARI SEEKS REPORT FROM IGP

Staff Reporter from Lahore adds: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari has taken immediate notice of the murder of five persons in Attock. He has sought a report from the IG Police and ordered to immediately arrest the criminals. He has directed that criminals should be brought to the court of law as soon as possible and a report about the incident should be submitted to his office within 24 hours. Provision of justice to the hiers should also be ensured, he added.