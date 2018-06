Share:

KARACHI:- Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at 16.457 billion dollars, State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday. According to SBP's weekly statement, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank on June 6 amounted to $10,065.6 million. Whereas, the net foreign reserves with commercial banks were $6,391.5 million. During the week ending June 8, SBP's reserves increased by $24 million to $10,066 million.