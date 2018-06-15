Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Minister for Finance and Excise and Taxation Zia Haider Rizvi on Thursday stopped the secretary finance from issuing further funds for Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT), Saaf Pani, Danish Schools or any other development schemes till general election.

He issued these instructions during a meeting at chief minister's office. He said that under the instructions of Election Commission, the release of funds by the Finance Department would be limited to provision of missing facilities and other welfare programmes for public schools for their completion where polling stations would be set up for the upcoming elections. Due to the paucity of funds, distribution of honoraria announced by the outgoing government at the end of their tenure will also be stopped. The minister directed the PRA chairman to make way for dialogue instead of any collision with the business community so that the matters could be amicably solved. The trade and industry department would also assist in this regard. The minister appealed to the business community to side with the government in this difficult time and help in holding free and fair elections.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Commissioner Abdullah Sumbal reviewed Orange Line Metro Train Project and said the underground track will be completed in 15 days. After competition of underground track then it will be fully available to laid down the train track. He also visited Lakshmi Chowk to Anarkali Chowk underground 1.7 km track and expressed his satisfaction over the progress of the work. On the occasion, Chief engineer OLMT was also present on the occasion.

Commissioner Lahore also reviewed the emergency exit gates located at the underground Metro Stations.

Seventy-three escalators have so far been installed at stations of Package-I and 68 out of 80 escalators have been installed at stations of Package-II. Similarly 46 out of 48 elevators have been installed at stations of Package-I, 47 out of 52 elevators have been installed at stations of Package-II and 7 out of 7 elevators have been installed at Depot and Stabling Yard.

During the last meeting, General Manager of NESPAK Salman Hafeez informed the meeting chaired by Commissioner Lahore that 89 per cent of civil work on the project had been completed.

Progress of work on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, G.T.Road to Chouburji was 94.08 percent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 85.16 percent, and on Depot near Dera Gujran was 89.51 percent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 91.28 per cent. Progress on Electrical and Mechanical work on the project had been more than 75 percent.