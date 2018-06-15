Share:

PM briefed on law division’s performance

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk chaired a meeting at Prime Minister’s Office on the performance of Law and Justice Division on Thursday.

Caretaker Minister for Law Syed Ali Zafar, Secretary to Prime Minister Suhail Aamir, Additional Secretary Law Division Muhammad Khashih-ur-Rehman and senior officials attended the briefing.

The interim prime minister was given a detailed briefing on various functions and the performance of the division with regards to the rendering of legal advice to various government departments/divisions, interpretation of laws, drafting, scrutiny and vetting of legislation and other legal matters.

The caretaker prime minister observed that the present day socio-economic challenges and the need for ensuring good governance necessitate revamping of the legal arm of the government.

Such revamping would enable the law division to perform its mandated functions in a more effective manner, he said.

The interim prime minister directed that a comprehensive plan for this purpose be drawn which will assist the incoming democratic government in revamping the ministry.–Staff Reporter

CDA ignores illegal commercial activities along Kashmir Highway

islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) seems uninterested in taking serious action against illegal direct accesses created by landowners on the Kashmir Highway. The illegal construction on right bank of the Kashmir Highway is continued from Golra Morr to the traffic signal of sector G-11, whereas a large number of commercial activities are also being facilitated by black sheep of the civic body by allowing these illegal structures a direct access from main Highway.

In papers, Capital Development Authority (CDA) acquired the land for sector G-12 in 1985, however, the locals refused to give possession as they found the compensation money insufficient. Since then, there is a bar on sale and purchase of land in the sector.

At present, many businessmen and property dealers are selling and purchasing the land in the sector. The sale and purchase is being done without any lawful transfer of title, allocation of a plot on the map and registry that is usually the norm in capital.

Presently, after the rehabilitation and up-gradation of Kashmir Highway, the construction work of marriage halls, multi-storey plazas, shops and houses are in full swing along the Highway as the land mafia is taking full advantage of the history of sector G-12 and the reluctance of CDA and ICTA to undertake action in this regard.

The civic body installed a fence alongside the Kashmir Highway to restrict any direct access of the land grabbers and encroachers on the main road, but now these people, in connivance of black sheep of the CDA cut that fence on several points and made direct accesses on the main Kashmir Highway.

For instance, an educational institute, the Islamabad Law Collage has not only pull out the fence, but also laid down a 20 feet wide concreted road from main Kashmir Highway to the collage gate.

A number of restaurants, wedding halls, car showrooms, plazas and workshops are using direct access from the Highway as well.

Besides, illegal construction on un-acquired land, the property mafia encroached the 400 feet wide right bank of Kashmir Highway, which is a state property. The CDA had paid its price to the land owners, but now silent on encroachment.

Unfortunately, several directorates including enforcement directorate, roads directorate, and environment wing are shifting the burden to take action against illegal direct accesses on main Kashmir Highway on each other and none of them is willing to take action on this illegality.

However, Member Planning and Development CDA Asad Mehboob Kiani, responding on the issue, accepted that the civic body has failed to tackle the menace of encroachments. He blamed other state institutions for their non-cooperation in this regard and said: “we had asked Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) to not provide new utility connections to illegal buildings, but they are still providing the connections.” –muhammad asad chaudhry

“The administration and police also show reluctance while taking action against these land grabbers”, he told.