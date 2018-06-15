Share:

LAHORE - The health state of former first lady of Pakistan Begum Kalsoom Nawaz suddenly became critical yesterday right at the time her spouse Sharif and daughter Maryam reached London from Lahore to spend Eid days with her.

Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif who suffered a cardiac arrest while in the process of being shifted from the emergency to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Harley Street Hospital, London. Reports received here say she is on ventilator and the emergency team of doctors is trying to resuscitate her from unconscious state.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Hussain Nawaz Sharif confirmed the condition of their mother was quite serious and appealed to the nation to pray for the life and health of their mother.

Earlier, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz straightaway reached Harley Street Hospital to see Kalsoom. Nawaz Sharif was quite worried on the sudden deterioration of the health state of his wife.

The sons of Nawaz Sharif, Hussain and Hassan, are also at the hospital along with the rest of the family members. Salman Shehbaz, the nephew of Nawaz Sharif, and the family members of former finance minister Ishaq Dar is also with them at the hospital.

Reports say Nawaz Sharif is in touch with the doctors to know about the moment-to-moment health condition of his wife.

It may be mentioned that Begum Kalsoom left for London in August last for her medical check-up. During course of the medical check-up, she was diagnosed with throat cancer for which she underwent three surgeries and five chemotherapies, last held on June 8.

Kalsoom Nawaz, 68, aggravated her problem in April last. Later, she recovered, but at a slow pace. The present attack is being stated to be the worst of all previous ones.