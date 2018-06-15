Share:

PESHAWAR - A 10-member interim cabinet of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa took oath on Thursday at a ceremony held in Governors House.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra took oath from the cabinet members. The 10-member cabinet consists of Akbar Jan Marwat, Muhammad Rashid Khan, Dr Saira Safdar, Muqadasullah, Abdul Rauf Khan, Muhammad Sanaullah Khan, Zafar Iqbal Banghash, Anwarul Haq, Fazl Elahi and Justice (Retd) Asadullah Khan Chamkhani.

Dr Saira is the only female member in the cabinet while Akbar Jan Marwat has served as a provincial caretaker minister in the past. Besides others, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan, who had taken oath of his office on June 6, was also present on the occasion.

TAHIR TAKES CHARGE AS NEW KP IGP

Tahir assumed charge of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police in an informal ceremony held at Central Police Office Peshawar on Thursday.

On arrival to the police headquarters, he was received by the DIG Operations. A smart contingent of the police presented guard of honour to him. On this occasion, he laid floral wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhada of the police at central police office and offered fateha for the police shuhada.

Later, presiding over an introductory meeting of high-ranking police officers posted in the central police office, he said, “We must stand up as a team and everyone has to contribute to see the force successful in this testing time”. We all should be loyal to the state and focused on our job and everything should be done in a very transparent and ordinary manner and we must come up to the attached expectations of the general public through better service delivery”.

He also paid rich tributes to the precious sacrifices of the force by saying that KP police was brave and committed force and had written golden history of police with their blood. “I am proud to lead this force and we must learn from their sacrifices by exhibiting valour, courage, devotion to duty and contribution for betterment of the society”, remarked the IGP, adding that the force needed hard work, sincerity, integrity and total commitment to follow the foot prints of these great police heroes.

He assured that every individual would be valued for his best efforts and meaningful contribution for the force.