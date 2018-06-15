Share:

KARACHI - Filmwala Pictures revealed the first official poster of their upcoming film Load Wedding, a social comedy film/ family drama releasing on Eid-ul-Adha. Load wedding stars the most acclaimed on-screen couple of Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat. The film is directed by Nabeel Qureshi and produced by the exceptional producers Fizza Ali Meerza and Mehdi Ali.

The poster clearly depicts some real Desi Touch and ready to create a buzz. Mehwish Hayat looks alluring in this Desi avatar styled by none other than Nomi Ansari himself. Kameez Shalwar Dupatta in conjunction with Khussa and Choorian gives some major trendsetting appeal. On the other hand, Fahad Mustafa looks impeccable by effortlessly carrying this moustache. Adorned in this green Kameez Shalwar loaded with lights, one can’t miss his 90’s joggers and screw driver which leaves us guessing about his character in the film.

“Load Wedding is a social comedy film. We try to make films that are relatable to the audience’s concerns and ensure to highlight issues that are prevailing in our society on a lighter note. We hope load wedding will be an exciting carousal for audiences.” stated Nabeel Qureshi – director Load Wedding. The poster is actually enticing to the audience because their smiles are to die for!