Share:

KHAIRPUR - A man died in a road accident near Khairpur on Thursday.

A speedy car was collided with a motorcycle at National Highway. As a result motorcyclist Khursheed Ahmed was injured seriously who was brought to Civil Hospital Khairpur for treatment where he died. The car driver runaway from the scene after incident while Shah Hussain Police registered a case against unknown car driver and later, the body handed over to his heirs after postmortem.

BODY RECOVERED

A dead body was recovered from a fish farm near Dharki on Thursday. According to police, people of area saw a body at fish farm of Pir Bux Bhutto village near Dharki and informed police. Area police took the body into custody.

Police shifted the body to Dharki Hospital for legal formalities and identification. The body identified as youth Abdul Hadi Bhutto resident of Pir Bux Bhutto village. The deceased was missing since a day. Police handed over the body to his heirs and further investigating underway.

MAN DIES

A passenger fell off a moving train near Kot Lalo Railway Station on Thursday. According to railway police, an unknown passenger was fell off a moving train near Kot Lalo Railway Station and died on the spot.

Police said a ticket for Karachi to Rawalpindi was found from his pocket. The body shifted to rural health center Kot Lalo for identification and legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a minor girl died due to measles near Birya city on Thursday. A minor girl Mehran died at Juman Khoso village due to measles. According to villagers, measles virus has been increased in area and several children are suffering from measles virus. They appealed to send doctors teams in their area to save the lives of their children.