LAHORE - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday summoned the Survey of Pakistan director general for not conducting survey of Margalla Hills congested with illegal constructions and encroachments, making it clear that the jail would be the place of those who violated the court orders.

A four-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, passed the order on a suo motu case regarding illegal construction on Margalla Hills and fire incidents. Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan were the other members of the bench at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

“Why has the court order not been implemented?” Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed asked an assistant director of Survey of Pakistan. “Tell us the truth or be ready to go to jail,” Justice Saeed warned him. The CJP said six months ago, an order was passed to remove the encroachments and illegal constructions within Margalla Hills. Three incidents of fire had also taken place at the hill, but nobody cared, he regretted.

When asked about falling of trees and their cutting, the assistant director requested the bench to give them more time. The bench observed a survey was ordered against Rs 3.5 million for this purpose, but now the time was being sought again. The court summoned the Survey of Pakistan director general to explain as to why the court order was not complied with.

In 2016, the apex court had imposed ban on illegal constructions and encroachments at Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

In a separate case about the lawyers’ housing society, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar made it clear that the land of any person who did not want to give his land without his will should not be taken for the society.

“There should be no complaint about acquiring land of any person without his will for this society,” the CJP remarked while hearing the case of lawyers’ housing society at the Supreme Court Lahore registry.