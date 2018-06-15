Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair Thursday said that media can play an important role in creating a congenial atmosphere during forthcoming national polls with equal attention towards optimum turnover of valid voters.

Talking to caretaker provincial minister for information and law Jamil Yousuf, he said that it was a collective responsibility of all sections to ensure fair and free elections in the best possible manner.

The caretaker minister said the interim government is committed to realising its responsibilities towards the nation with optimum focus on holding elections most peacefully and as per schedule.

The two discussed in detail the needed coordination between caretaker government and the media during the one month’s time extremely crucial for the country and its people.

It was agreed that a foolproof mechanism is needed to prevent promotion of atmosphere as well as substance that may in any manner harm the atmosphere needed to maintain public confidence.

Governor of Sindh said that soon after Eid ul Fitr the canvassing process would gain momentum encompassing public meetings, rally, processions and door to door visits.

This, he said needed special security arrangements coupled with adequate and balanced coverage of activities undertaken by all contesting parties as well as independent candidates.

Caretaker Minister for Information Sindh, Jamil Yousuf said that a mechanism is also being prepared by the department to facilitate media in covering the electioneering process.

“We also expect media, including all categories, to bring into the notice of the government any misdoing or possible chaos consequent to malafide intentions of anti-social elements,” said the minister.

All-out measures were said to be taken for holding the elections with all transparency and in most fair and free manner.

Code of ethics developed by the election commission was said to be also fully implemented without any distinction and discrepancy.