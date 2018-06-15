Share:

ISLAMABAD - Conciliatory committees of both factions of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan will soon make a last-ditch effort to resolve the issue over the award of tickets to candidates contesting the upcoming general election.

The conciliatory committees will soon hold an important meeting to discuss the distribution of party tickets, sources in MQM-P told The Nation.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has recently dismissed Dr Farooq Sattar’s petition, upholding an ECP decision to remove him as the convener of the MQM-P.

MQM-P Bhadarabad had moved the ECP against Dr Sattar after a rift emerged in the party ranks over the award of party tickets for Senate elections. Dr Sattar had challenged the ECP verdict in the IHC.

The controversy over the party tickets between both factions had erupted after a clash between Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Dr Sattar.

The sources said that the Dr Sattar-led group had also contemplated facing the Maqbool-led group in the general election scheduled for July 25.

The idea was later dropped as it could lead to further disintegration in the party.

Members affiliated with the Dr Sattar-led group are yet to receive an indication from the ticket-awarding authority led by Siddiqui. The party split into two groups — one led by Dr Sattar and the other by senior leader Maqbool — and both sides have taken an extreme position against each other since then. The Bahadurabad Group ousted Dr Sattar from the post of convener with a two-thirds majority.

The sources said that most former MNAs of the MQM-P will support Dr Sattar to stand by him without demanding party tickets from Siddiqui. These members including Sheikh Salahuddin, Ali Raza Abidi, Abdul Waseem, Syed Waseem Hussain, Nighat Shakeel and some others were among the prominent leaders who are supporting Dr Sattar.

When contacted, former MQM-P MNA Ali Raza Abidi said that both the sides may once again make attempts to resolve the controversy. “All the aspiring members of the MQM-P should contest the upcoming elections without a confusion,” he said.

The MQM-P has already disintegrated into different factions including Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP) and the MQM-London.

The MQM-London led by Altaf Hussain has already asked its party members to boycott the upcoming elections.

Hussain, in his repeated audio and video messages, had asked the party members, who had disassociated themselves with him because of his controversial statement, to tender resignation from the assemblies but none of the heeded to his demand.

The sources said that Siddique with his senior members has started contemplating over award party tickets to the aspirants. He may, once again, invite Dr Sattar for a consultation to award the party tickets.

The MQM-P had lost many of its members after they changed loyalties and joined the PSP.