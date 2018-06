Share:

Emir of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan Maulvi Fazlullah commonly known as Mulla Radio was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, reported a private TV on Thursday. In the past, TTP chief Mullah Fazlullah had also been reportedly killed in drone strikes several times. After the death of Hakimullah Mehsud in a drone attack, Fazlullah was appointed as the new ‘Emir’ (chief) of the TTP on 7 November 2013.