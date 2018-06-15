Share:

KARACHI - The Accountability Court on Thursday remanded former Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Nasir Abbas to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in charges of tempering records and conducting the fake open public auction, till June27.

The NAB produced Nasir Abbas and two other accused Javed Ahmed alias Javed Kancha and Raza Qazalbash before the accountability court and pleaded for their physical remand for further interrogation, the investigation officer (IO) has submitted that the accused were involved in tempering records. The court granted his plea the sent the accused for the physical remand.

According the prosecution, the accused were allegedly involved in conducting a fake open public auction and tampering with title records of around 50 precious plots of the KDA for doling out these plots to favourites worth Rs2 billion, against illegal gratification.

The NAB official has submitted that Javed alias Javed Kancha a retired KDA official was reappointed by Nasir Abbas and had been serving as his PSO for two years.

He has been charged for processing forged title records of plots for illegal sanction and has been hand in glove with Nasir Abbas in organised crime of fake auctions and illegal allotments of precious plots to their blue-eyed persons. He has been acting as the main front man of Nasir Abbas.

The preliminary interrogations have revealed that accused Raza Qazalbash is brother in law of Nasir Abbas and has been charged for misappropriating precious properties in the posh area by way of forgery in title documents, worth more than Rs 200 million.

He has been acting as an active abettor of Nasir Abbas and has been handling, layering and managing illegal proceeds of offences committed by Nasir Abbas for embezzlement of KDA’s assets.