Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Database and Registration Authority has unblocked computerized national identity card of former military ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf in view of the Supreme Court’s earlier directives.

Official sources at the Ministry of Interior also confirmed that the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports had also been directed to unblock the passport of the former president in compliance with the apex court order.

A Nadra official also said that the CNIC of Musharraf had been unblocked.

The Supreme Court on Monday had ordered the Nadra to unblock the former president’s CNIC and passport to facilitate his return to the country. The court had issued the orders after Nadra Chairman Usman Yousaf Mubeen told the bench that the former president could not return to the country as his CNIC was blocked.

Last week, a three-judge bench of Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar while hearing Musharraf’s plea against his lifetime disqualification by the Peshawar High Court in 2013 had permitted him to file nomination papers for the July 25 general elections on the condition that he would appear in person before the court.

Last week, the Nadra in compliance with the orders of the special court had suspended the CNIC of Musharraf.

After the suspension of his CNIC, not only his passport stood suspended but all his bank accounts were also frozen.

Musharraf had been facing the treason trial for subverting the Constitution by declaring the state of emergency in November 2007.

The special court in its March 16 written order had directed the interior ministry to suspend the passport and CNIC of Musharraf. The court had directed the interior ministry and all other departments, divisions and agencies of the government to take steps for the arrest of Musharraf and for the attachment of his properties abroad.

However, the interior ministry delayed the implementation of the order following the assurance of the counsel for Musharraf to the special court that the former military ruler was ready to join the trial if the government provided him security from the defence ministry.

However, Pervez Musharraf’s hope of staging a political comeback by contesting the July 25 polls was quashed on Thursday when Supreme Court withdrew the conditional permission given earlier to the former dictator after he failed to appear before it.

Musharraf, the former military ruler has not returned to Pakistan since leaving for Dubai in March 2016 on the pretext of medical treatment.

The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chairperson had filed his nomination from the northern district of Chitral after the court last week allowed him to contest next month’s general election but made it conditional on his appearance before it on June 13 in a case linked to his lifelong disqualification by the Peshawar High Court in 2013.