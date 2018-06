Share:

A sum of Rs26,000 was donated to Nawa-i-Waqt Relief Fund for Pakistanis Stranded in Bangladesh here. The detail is as under:- Shabir Ahmad from Wasanpura of Lahore donated Rs5,000, Abdul Fatah from Haripur Rs1,000, Muhammad Javed Akhtar from Lahore 15,000 and Mian Muhammad Daud from Tech Society of Lahore Rs5,000.

Zafarullah of Islamabad donated Rs50,000 at the Islamabad office .