Share:

KASUR - Policemen are public servants. They ensure stringent measures to provide security life and property of the common man. Kasur police are adopting modern methods to end crime in the district.

These views were expressed by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura Range Ch Zulfiqar Hameed during an address to the inauguration ceremony of new building of Old Lorry Station’s check-post here the other day.

Earlier, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat and DSP City Circle Hafiz Saeed Ahmed accorded a warm welcome to the RPO on his arrival for the inauguration of the new check-post’s building. A smart contingent of Kasur police presented a salute to the RPO and paraded in his honour. Social personalities, coming to the ceremony, presented bouquets of flowers to the RPO. The DPO took the RPO to different parts of the building and briefed him about the work being carried out there.

Later, the RPO distributed awards to at least 23 police officials for brilliant performance. Those who received awards included DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat, DSP City Hafiz Saeed Ahmed, DSP Legal Sheikh Fiaz Ahmed and ADIG Ahmed Saleem Butt. The RPO said that the police officials who put their lives in danger for the protection of people were crown of the police department.

Teacher died in brawl over forty rupees

A government school teacher died during a brawl over Rs40 in a teashop at Old Lorry Station here the other day.

According to police, two government school teachers-Shabbir Bhatti and Shafiq Dogar-went to a teashop. An argument occurred between them and the shopkeeper over forty rupees. The latter called his friends and at least 25 people gathered at the shop. They subjected two teachers to severe physical torture. Their condition became critical and they were rushed to Kasur District Headquarters [DHQ] Hospital for treatment where Shabbir Bhatti succumbed to his injuries. He was father of three children. Shafiq Dogar, who had sustained injuries in the brawl, alleged that the doctors did not bother to treat Shabbir Bhatti. The police registered a case against the accused on a complaint of deceased’s heirs and claimed to have arrested one of them.