KASUR - The government’s tall claims regarding provision of uninterrupted power supply, especially during Sehr, Iftar and Taraveeh timings have turned out to be a mockery as duration of unscheduled outages has been increased in the holy of month of Ramazan.

During a survey conducted by this correspondent, residents of different localities said that prolonged and unscheduled power outages had exposed the government’s claims of no loadshedding in Ramazan. They regretted power remained suspended for hours a day, leaving the fasting public to curse the authorities in the holy month. They said that people from all walks of life has badly affected by unscheduled outages.

They said that the government had totally failed in providing uninterrupted electricity during Ramazan. “The rulers had failed to fulfil their promise,” they added. They said that due to low voltage, electronic appliances had gone out of order. “Power cuts have also caused shortage of water which has not only affected the standing crops but has also deprived people of drinking water in rural areas,” they stated. “It has also left a number of powerlooms workers jobless,” they added.

They also urged the Lesco authorities to rationalise the outages schedule to help the people fight the hot weather in this holy month.