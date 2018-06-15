Share:

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk chaired a meeting at Prime Minister’s Office on the performance of Law and Justice Division on Thursday.

Caretaker Minister for Law Syed Ali Zafar, Secretary to Prime Minister Suhail Aamir, Additional Secretary Law Division Muhammad Khashih-ur-Rehman and senior officials attended the briefing. The interim prime minister was given a detailed briefing on various functions and the performance of the division with regards to the rendering of legal advice to various government departments/divisions, interpretation of laws, drafting, scrutiny and vetting of legislation and other legal matters. The caretaker prime minister observed that the present day socio-economic challenges and the need for ensuring good governance necessitate revamping of the legal arm of the government. Such revamping would enable the law division to perform its mandated functions in a more effective manner, he said. The interim prime minister directed that a comprehensive plan for this purpose be drawn which will assist the incoming democratic government in revamping the ministry.