Rawalpindi - In a surprising move, the top command of Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has awarded election tickets to Sardar Mumtaz Ahmed and Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam, the former legislators, for contesting general elections from National Assembly constituencies NA-63 (Taxila) and NA-59 (Rawalpindi) while ignoring party’s diehard leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, sources told The Nation on Thursday. The decision of awarding the ticket was taken in a high level meeting of Parliamentary Committee reportedly chaired by PML-N ex-chief Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and President Mian Shehbaz Sharif. Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who has parted his ways from the Sharifs, will now face Sardar Mumtaz Khan, Engineer Qamar ul Islam and PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan in NA-59 and NA-63in upcoming general elections 2018 as independent candidate. Earlier, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan also submitted his nomination papers for two national and two provincial assembly seats. According to sources, the returning officers accepted the nomination papers of former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan from the constituencies NA-63, NA-59, PP-12 and PP-10 while rejecting the objections filed by his political rivals.

The RO has summoned Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan earlier on June 13 and 14 for scrutiny of his nomination papers while Sheikh Sajid told media in court premises that the nomination papers of Ch Nisar Ali Khan have been accepted for all the four constituencies.