Rawalpindi - As many as 4000 well-equipped police officers and officials would perform security duty in the city on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to protect the lives and property of citizens. All the mosques, Imambargahs and open places where Eid namaz will be held would also be provided foolproof security, informed police spokesman on Thursday.

He said a comprehensive security plan has been devised on instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Afzaal Kausar to guard the city on Chand Raat, eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Moreover, the police would also be assisted in security duty by commandoes of Elite Force, Dolphin Force, mounting riders, Quick Respond Force, Qaumi Razakars, officials of Special Branch and ladies police to avoid any terrorist activity.

He said that CPO also directed all the divisional SPs to enhance patrolling in streets and on roads to maintain law and order situation. Similarly, all the SHOs and DPOs have also been ordered to patrol in their areas concerned to keep a vigil on anti-social and suspicious elements as well as to increase the sense of security among the citizens.

CPO instructed the SPs and the members of Aman Committees to install walk through gates and deploy metal detector holders on all the entry points of mosques, imam bargahs and other places where Eid namaz would be held besides adopting a mechanism of body search. Parking lots would also be made far away from the place of Nimaz-e-Eid to reduce the chances of an attack, he said. He said that CPO also asked the police officers to take strict action against those found involved in creating noise on roads under influence of alcohol and showing stunts on motorcycles and cars. Similarly, one-wheelers are ordered to be dealt with iron hands in on Chand Raat. As many as 1000 officers, cops and wardens would be deployed in the city, the spokesman added.

CPO advised the people to contact Rescue 15 in case of suspecting any suspicious activity around to take prompt action against the criminals.