Three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s way of politics has changed utterly. Most of the people did not expect him saying whatever he said in this recent interaction with media and public. PML-N politics has become complex and in future it seems to be getting more complicated. Everything was fine when Nawaz Sharif was in power; although his party is still in power for some days, but Nawaz does not believe so. Before he disqualifies in Panama Case, everything was under control; extremists were neutralized; foreign terrorists were crushed with the assistance of security establishment; Pakistan was on the way of becoming Asian Tiger. But now nothing seems to be all right. Everyone is wrong except Nawaz Sharif.

Whenever Nawaz Sharif is in power, everything is all right and whenever he is out of it, nothing works fine. What type of relationship this is? Is it the power, in the shape of premiership, which drives Nawaz Sharif’s politics? To a large extent this is true.

The result of the upcoming general election is not yet evident, but if PML-N wins and forms the government in centre, and if it will be having majority in the parliament, the very first thing it will try its best to get rid of article 62 and its subsidiary provisions. Moreover, the entire party will focus over reelecting Nawaz Sharif as Premier for another time.

It is evident that right now Nawaz Shairf is creating confusion even for his supporters by giving irrelevant statements. It is getting difficult for them to defend him in public and in TV talk shows. At this time when NAB is proceeding against him, he should have been persistent and consistent and asked other to remain the same.

JUNAID ALI MALIK,

Lahore, May 25.