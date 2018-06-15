Share:

SADIQABAD - The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will form government in the centre and all provinces after victory in the upcoming general election.

This was stated by PPP district leader Khawar Bajwah during a media talk here the other day. He said that the PPP was the most favourite of the masses, adding that those who exploited the innocent people in the name of democracy and development would face an ignominious defeat in the forthcoming polls. He pointed out that PPP chairman Bilawal Zardari was following in the footprints of PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who had rendered innumerable sacrifices for democratic stability in the country.

INJURED

A person had had his arm broken after falling off a moving train. According to Rescue 1122, he was travelling on Lahore-bound Express Business Train from Karachi. Near Adam Sahaba Railway Station, he fell off the train and had his arm broken.

He was rushed to hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.