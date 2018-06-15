Share:

PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Meteorological Department has informed that pre-monsoon rains will likely start from tomorrow (Saturday) in Pakistan. Moist currents will start to penetrate today (Friday) and rain-thundershower is expected in the country. Like other parts of the country, rain-thundershower with gusty winds/dust storm is also expected at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during Eid days (Saturday, Sunday and Monday). All the deputy commissioners of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have been asked to take precautionary measures and remain alert during the period. It was announced by Provincial Disaster Management Authority.