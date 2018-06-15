Share:

ISLAMABAD - The parliamentary board of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday finalized some more candidates from Sindh for the July 25 elections soon after party chief Imran Khan returned to the country after performing Umrah.

According to a list released by PTI’s Central Media Department, the party in the two phases has finalized 75 ticket holders for National Assembly and provincial assembly seats from Sindh. Among these, 24 candidates are for NA constituencies and 51 for provincial assembly seats.

The PTI has also issued a ticket for NA constituency from Karachi to its known face Faisal Vawda who was earlier not issued the ticket. Abdul Rasheed Godil, a former MNA of the MQM, who had recently joined the PTI, has not been issued ticket for NA seat from Karachi.

Of the total 21 NA constituencies in Karachi, the PTI has finalized 17 candidates.

The PTI chief will contest election from NA-243 (Karachi), Ali Haider Zaidi from NA-244 (Karachi), Dr Arif Alvi from NA-247 (Karachi), Vawda from NA-249 (Karachi) while Liaqat Ali Jatoi will contest election from NA-234 (Dadu).

For 44 seats of Sindh Assembly from Karachi, the PTI has finalized 31 tickets.

Haleem Adil Sheikh will contest election from PS-99, Imran Ismail from PS-111 and Firdous Shamim Naqvi from PS-101.

The PTI on Thursday also decided to stop receiving review applications from party leaders and old party workers, who were ignored tickets by the parliamentary board in the first phase. A PTI spokesperson in a statement said that the central secretariat will only receive such review applications by 12 pm Thursday night and after this deadline, no application will be received.

Khan had announced to review such cases after a protest of the old workers and they were asked to submit appeals if they think tickets were awarded without merit in their respective constituencies. The PTI chief had said that he himself would review the applications.

Earlier, the PTI on June 9 in the first phase of the award of party tickets announced its candidates for 173 seats of the total 272 NA seats and 310 of total 577 seats for provincial assemblies.

In Punjab, the PTI has finalized candidates for 112 National Assembly seats of a total of 141 NA constituencies. Similarly, 185 candidates were finalized of the total 297 provincial assembly seats of Punjab. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the party has finalized candidates for 31 of total 39 National Assembly seats while 81 for provincial assembly seats of the total 99 seats.

In Balochistan, the party has awarded tickets for 10 seats of the total 16 National Assembly seats while 23 tickets were finalized of the total 51 Balochistan Assembly seats.

For Islamabad, all three NA constituencies were finalized.