JACOBABAD - A woman and her cousin were gunned down over the pretext of karo-kari at Bakhat Jakhrani village on Thursday.

Muhammad Rafique, Writing Head Constable (WHC), said that accused Karim Dad opened fire on his sister-in-law Rajal, 26, mother of two kids, wife of Ali Hassan Jakhrani and her alleged paramour Sultan Ahmed, 30, the cousin of the deceased woman, over the pretext of karo-kari and flee from the scene.

Area police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to civil hospital Jacobabad for autopsies and later, handed over to their heirs. Neither an FIR was registered nor suspect was arrested till filling of this news.