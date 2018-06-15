Share:

SYDNEY:- An Australian army vehicle flew a Nazi swastika flag during an operation in Afghanistan, the prime minister confirmed Thursday in an act he called "completely and utterly unacceptable". National broadcaster ABC published a leaked photo of the 2007 incident and cited a defence source as saying it was more a "twisted joke" than evidence of genuine neo-Nazism. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said displaying a Nazi flag was "absolutely wrong". "Completely and utterly unacceptable," he told reporters.–AFP

"It was reported (to officials) in 2007, that incident, and the flag obviously was removed and the personnel involved were disciplined," he told reporters.

"But the incident, it was wrong ... it was absolutely wrong, and their commanders took action at the time."