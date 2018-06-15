Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited National Defence University (NDU) and addressed the participants of National Security and War Course, focussing on international and external challenges being faced by the country.

The COAS congratulated the course participants on successful completion of the course, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Press release said.

General Bajwa said that Pakistan was fully committed to peace and stability in the region.

Talking about regional peace and development, he said that all stakeholders needed to get out of conflict paradigm as only cooperative framework could unlock the true potentials of the region.

“For this Pakistan has done its part in tackling the security challenges which seemed insurmountable a few years ago.”

Talking about internal challenges, the COAS said that “We have to strive for a Pakistan where rule of law is supreme and where we have the same attitude towards duties as we have towards rights.”

He reiterated that a coordinated and committed national approach is effective response to all challenges.

“Pakistan belongs to all Pakistanis regardless of beliefs or opinions,” COAS remarked.

Talking about Hybrid War, the COAS said that it was the ‘national will’ which was targeted in such a war.

“For effective counter and response to hybrid war there is a need that national issues having impact on our national security like economy, education, water security and national integration etc must take precedence through relevant national institutions,” he concluded.