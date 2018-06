Share:

KHAIRPUR - The nomination papers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been challenged for NA-213 Nawabshah on Thursday.

Applicants Ghulam Raza and Muhammad Saleem approached the Returning Officer for NA-213, Muhammad Mehboob and requested him to reject Zardari’s nomination papers.

They said that Zardari had purchased 1,500 acres of agricultural land in Sinjhoro in 2000, but never paid land rent. Therefore, he is not eligible to contest the polls.