MULTAN-Complying with the LHC Multan bench directives, the police rescued as many as 63 bonded labourers from a brick-kiln in Basti Pir Ismail in the suburbs of Multan here on Friday.

The action was taken following a writ petition filed by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in the LHC Multan bench for the recovery of the bonded labourers.

In May, the HRCP was approached by one Saghar Hussain, a kiln worker, resident of Basti Pir Ismail. He informed that owner of the brick kiln, where he works, had sold the kiln along with 63 workers for Rs1800,000. Later, the new owner detained all the workers to avert their escape and forced them to bonded labour.

The HRCP’s Multan office filed a writ petition in the Lahore High Court’s Multan Bench for recovery of the detained workers.

Taking up the petition, Justice Asjad Javed Gural directed the Makhdoom Rasheed Police SHO to recover and produce all the 63 workers in the court till June 14, 2019. Complying with the court orders, the police recovered the bonded labourers and produced them in the court on Friday. Justice Sadiq Khurram ordered release of the workers.

MNSUAM APPROVED

ANNUAL BUDGET

The finance and planning committee of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan (MNSUAM) has approved varsity’s annual budget for the year 2019-2020 worth over Rs767 million here on Friday.

The budget was presented in a meeting of the committee which was chaired by the Vice Chancellor of the varsity Dr Muhammad Asif Ali.

During the meeting, the revised budget for 2018-2019 worth over Rs. 366 million was also presented besides 2018-2019 development recurring budget worth over Rs. 171 million. The participants of the meeting appreciated the efforts of the faculty members of the varsity for winning grants from different funding agencies for 75 research projects. The members of the committee reviewed different ongoing development projects and progress in them.

The meeting was attended among others by representative of Director Planning Higher Education Commission Ijaz Hussain, Deputy secretary Planning Agriculture Department Punjab Naem Khalid, Director Local Fund Mahr Ata, Treasurer Muhammad Rafiq Farooqi and Prof Shafqat saeed.