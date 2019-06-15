Share:

ISLAMABAD - Asian Development Bank (ADB) will conduct feasibility studies for installation of smart (AMI) meters and ABC cables to help reduce losses in three power distribution companies (Discos). ADB is also ready to negotiate introducing smart metering infrastructure in the gas sector in order to make it more efficient and reduce its losses.

This was disclosed in a meeting between Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan and Werner Liepach, Asian Development Bank Director General for Central and West Asia. Ms Xiaohong Yang, Country Director ADB Pakistan, and other senior officials of Power Division and ADB were also present during the meeting. Asian Development Bank (ADB) will conduct feasibility studies for installation of smart (AMI) meters and ABC cables in three Discos including PESCO, HESCO and SEPCO.

Werner Liepach appreciated the recent development in power sector and expressed commitment of ADB for extending its support to the sector in its various fields. He informed the federal minister for power that ADB is providing its assistance various entities in energy sector and has initiated many projects this regard. Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, while welcoming the Director General ADB, expressed his gratitude for the continued support and provision of assistance to various entities in energy sector. He said that directions have already been given to all the entities to bring in international standards of transparency and quality in their projects in order to make these more beneficial for both Government and people of the country. The federal minister said that he will conduct twice a month review meetings on the progress of projects initiated in assistance of ADB to ensure their timely completion besides removal of all bottlenecks. It is worthy to note that ADB is already undertaking multi millions dollars AMI project in IESCO and LESCO.