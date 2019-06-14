Share:

MANCHESTER - Pakistan vs India, and that too a World Cup encounter. Big match—goes without saying. A flamboyant performance in this match can turn a youngster into a hero, literally, overnight. And Pakistani batsman Babar Azam is well aware of this fact.

The 24-year-old says he is eyeing a big score in the big match. “I am prepared for this game, everyone in the team is prepared. The team is mentally ready to take on India on Sunday,” Babar said after Pakistan’s training at the Old Trafford.

Pakistan is scheduled to play arch-rivals India in the World Cup game on Sunday at the same venue. They have an unwanted record of remaining win-less against Indians in cricket’s pinnacle, but Babar feels Pakistan can change the record this time. “Everyone is eager to do well. Pakistan vs India is always an exciting match as everyone has eyes on this game,” he said. “Our win against India in the final of the Champions Trophy remains an inspiration for us ahead of this game. That is a moment we can never forget,” the young batsman said, with hopes of repeating the show.

Pakistan’s rising batting talent Babar Azam (R) aspires to be as successful a performer as Indian captain Virat Kohli (L). Babar added that he has always idolised Virat Kohli and has always tried to learn from the batting videos of the Indian captain. However, this fact would not influence his performance on Sunday.

“Kohli is my favorite batsman. I watch his videos and try to learn from that. He is an experienced player and it is always good to learn from a player of his caliber. On Sunday, he will be playing for his team and I will be playing for mine, so there will be no influence on me,” Babar said. He further said that Pakistan’s top order was ready to face India’s good bowling attack.