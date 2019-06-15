Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari says the Punjab government has presented budget of par excellence. He said that it is a welcome step to increase 35 percent budget of South Punjab.

Mr Bukhari said that setting up hospitals and new universities will add to the facilities of general public. Opposition should explain on whose behest they caused rumpus in the assembly and such hue and cry cannot cover up their corruption, he added.

“It is a great surprise that those attending the session on production order also became part of the protest,” he said. He further said that opposition parties are in deep grief that why has the time of pomp and show ended? Sumsam Bukhari further said that “Go Nawaz Go” slogans have not yet disappeared from the memories of general public. Opposition is working on its nefarious agenda instead on doing politics on real issues. He further said that opposition cannot digest Punjab budget based on progress and prosperity

The minister said that Mian Nawaz Sharif is counting the days of government instead of his own. Frustration is clearly visible from the statements of the former prime minister. He said that Nawaz Sharif and his comrades ended culture of decency and courtesy in national politics. Ominous increase in debts during last ten years is a big question mark, he added. Heavy debts took away the flesh from the bones of national economy.

Mr Bukhari said that PML-N made paper projects during its last year amounting to rupees four trillion. They are resorting to indecent practices in order to hide their corruption. During first year Rs. 55 billion have been released for these fake projects, he added. He said that the press conference of PML-N leaders tantamounts to self-praise and living in fool’s paradise. Prime Minister Imran Khan wants strict accountability to get this country out of deep economic crisis and government reserves the right of indiscriminate action against any misconduct or unlawful action. Information Minister Punjab said that statements of PML-N and PPP depict their inner frustration and distress.