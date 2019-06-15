Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over the provincial cabinet meeting on Friday in which provincial budget 2019-20 was approved.

The meeting unanimously approved budget proposals 2019-20 along with the approval of finance bill 2019. It okayed supplementary budget 2018-19 and revised estimates for the financial year 2018-19. It was decided to impose a ban on fund transfer of three southern Punjab divisions to any other area and the funds allocated for southern Punjab will be exclusively utilised for the same purpose.

CM Buzdar and ministers voluntarily announced a 10 percent cut in their salaries and the CM praised Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and his team.

“We are thankful to the whole team. The budget made by the PTI government is meant for the welfare of the common person. Despite difficult circumstances, steps have been proposed to provide relief to public in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he added.

He said the balanced development of all the areas has been given importance in the new budget along with the recommendation of necessary steps for the betterment of the social sector.

“It is the first time that durable steps have been proposed to develop the human resource in the province, he said. Southern Punjab and other backward areas were badly neglected in the past but the incumbent government has taken solid steps for the development and prosperity of southern part and other remote hinterlands,” he said.

Buzdar said realistic targets have been identified in the new budget and the priorities are selected keeping in view the basic necessities of the common man. This budget is not jugglery of figures but a realistic document of balanced public development. The solid foundation of the durable development has been laid in the province, he added. He said that opposition is busy in making hue and cry while the government will continue to accelerate the journey of public development forward with consistent efforts. A close liaison will be maintained and meetings will be continued with the assembly members during the budget session, he added. Secretary finance briefed the cabinet about the salient features of the provincial budget and annual development program. Cabinet members also presented their proposals and the Chief Minister signed the budget documents.

Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and concerned secretaries attended the meeting.