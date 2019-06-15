Share:

LAHORE (PR) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) member customs Jawad Awais and Chief Collector Customs Zeba Azhar visited dry port at Model Customs collectorate in Faisalabad. They held a meeting with the customs officials regarding the departmental issues. He directed the officials to make an all-out effort to achieve the revenue collection target. He also asked them to make all arrangements to eliminate smuggling from their areas. He also directed to take strict legal action against those found involved in smuggling.