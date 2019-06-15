Share:

SIALKOT-Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider on Friday laid the foundation stone of construction of a “Master Terminal” for Sialkot Tourist Bus Service, near hockey stadium in Sialkot.

Construction of the terminal would be completed till August 5,2019 with a cost of Rs4 million. Later, DC Dr Syed Bilal Haider told the newsmen that Rs30 million would be spent on project of “Sialkot Tourist Bus Service”, which would be completed under the private-public-partnership here.

He said that Sialkot would soon get the first-ever tourist bus service as the government has launched this “Sialkot Tourist Bus Service” with the aim to promote the culture of Sialkot at local, national and abroad. He said that this tourist bus service has recently been launched for first time in Sialkot city to promote tourism in the historic city, adding that people could enjoy the tourist bus service by purchasing a ticket of Rs400 and discounted ticket of Rs200 for the students as well.

DC added that this tourist bus would complete a tour of all the 14 tourist points in Sialkot within three hours, adding that every tour of the bus service would be a three hours long.

The DC said that at this early stage, one double-decker bus would run between 14 different historic and tourist points in Sialkot city including historical Iqbal Manzil Sialkot (the birth place of Allama Iqbal) and historic Shawala Teja Singh.