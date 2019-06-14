Share:

Rawalpindi-The three cops of Rawalpindi police and their civilian friend, facing charges of raping a girl, have proved “innocent” in DNA test reports conducted by Forensic Lab experts in Lahore, sources informed The Nation on Friday.

The DNS tests proved that the cops and their friend did not commit the crime “gang rape” of a 21-year-old girl Rafia Azam, jolting the bosses of Rawalpindi police, who had dismissed the three cops from service, sources added.

“The truth is that the DNA is accurate in which the samples of men did not match with samples of girl,” said a senior police officer while talking to The Nation on condition of anonymity.

He added that the experts of Forensic Lab have asked Rawalpindi police to provide them the samples of real culprits within 20 days or else they would discard the samples earlier taken from the body of girl. He said with this DNA report (copy of which is available with The Nation) all the four accused are not guilty.

Rawat police arrested three cops Muhammad Naseer, Muhammad Azeem, Rashid Minhas and a civilian Amir Shehzad on charges of raping Rafia Azam besides lodging a case against them. The gang rape case took a turn when Rafia Azam appeared before a court and stated the men arrested by police are not her rapists, something which surprised the investigators of Rawalpindi police.

The court granted the four accused bails and ordered authorities to release them.

CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana also suspended SHO PS Rawat SI Raja Aizaz for his failure in getting pre-arrest bails of four accused cancelled in the gang rape case.

No senior officer of Rawalpindi Police was available for his comments despite several attempts.