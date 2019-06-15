Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Edotco Pakistan Private Limited (edotco PK), an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, and Telenor Pakistan have announced a collaboration which will see both parties working together to construct new telecom sites in Dadu and across two national highways, N55 and N25. This collaboration reaffirms both companies’ commitment to enhance the telecommunications infrastructure landscape in the country as well as complements the ambition of Digital Pakistan and government’s efforts to provide access to modern communications in underserved and rural areas.

Speaking about the deal, Arif Hussain, Country Managing Director of edotco Pakistan said “At edotco, we believe in partnering to achieve maximum impact and this agreement with Telenor Pakistan is essential to extending growth and transformation within the telecommunications sector. We already enjoy a fruitful working relationship with Telenor Pakistan and this is a natural next step for us.” said Arif Hussain, Country Managing Director, edotco Pakistan.

“We, at Telenor Pakistan, are driven by our vision of empowering Pakistan through enhanced connectivity and believe that telecom technology is a true driver towards bridging the socio-economic divide. This partnership aims to achieve the same with two key industry players bringing together their expertise and delivering the best end-to-end infrastructure solutions. We believe these new sites will not only allow our customers to enjoy better mobile coverage but will also contribute significantly to the region’s economic development.” added Khurrum Ashfaque, Chief Technology Officer at Telenor Pakistan.

This new initiative comes on the back of a commitment both parties made to partner towards advancing telecommunications infrastructure in Pakistan earlier this year at a signing ceremony witnessed by the Prime Ministers of Malaysia and Pakistan.

edotco PK is the largest independent tower company in the country and currently owns and manages approximately 1,000 telecom towers throughout Pakistan. As a Group, the company owns and manages over 30,000 towers across the six countries in which it has a presence. Over the past six years, the company has been committed to ensuring the right sharable infrastructure is constructed and efficiently managed to assist mobile operators in delivering cost effective and seamless connectivity.