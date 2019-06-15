Share:

MULTAN - Speakers at a seminar said on Friday that children with any kind of disability are not a burden on society, adding that a little joint effort from their parents and other members of the society could turn them into beneficial members of the society.

The seminar was organised by Autism Resource Centre on the beginning of a 10-day training programme here at Burn Unit. The training is designed for the parents and teachers handling children with mental ailments.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mansoor Chaudhry from USA stressed upon the parents and teachers not to consider children suffering from autism or other disabilities a burden. “Instead pay special attention to them. Your attention can improve their mental and physical growth which also improves their behaviour,” he added. He said that although the treatment and training of such children was a difficult task, yet the parents and teachers could achieve it successfully through a little more effort.

President of the Autism Resource Centre Rao Shiraz Raza said that the centre offered facilities like different therapies to the kids with autism under one roof. He added that speech and EB therapies could enable special children to live an independent or less dependent life.