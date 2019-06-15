Share:

LAHORE (PR) Seminars/awareness sessions for amnesty scheme were held at Jauharabad, Mianwali and Bhakkar. Both events were organized where Asad Aziz, Additional Commissioner, gave presentations. Traders and people from different walks of life were informed to declare undisclosed assets before 30.06.2019. The scheme offered a very attractive low tax rates and its golden opportunity to avail the benefit of scheme. The declarations will remain confidential and cannot be produced as an evidence. After expiry of last date a strict enforcement action will be launched which includes confiscation of Benami properties along with seven years imprisonment. For facilitation help desks have been set up in all districts. Moreover help line of FBR and FAQs are also available 24 hours.