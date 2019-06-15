Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Information Firdous Ashiq called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the Punjab Assembly chamber on Friday and discussed the political situation and other matters of mutual interest.

She greeted the CM on presenting ‘best budget’ despite a difficult economic situation.

“The provincial budget is praiseworthy in every respect and Punjab is moving towards real development under CM Buzdar, she added.

Usman Buzdar said that budget is based on realistic development targets and depicts the balanced development of the province.

Attention was paid to exhibitory projects in the past while the PTI government has given priority to public welfare. This budget is not jugglery of figures like the past government and realistic figures have been included in it while giving focus to public welfare. No better budget could be presented in the prevailing circumstances, he added.