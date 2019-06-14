Share:

ISLAMABAD-Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, inaugurated the Grad Show 2019 of NUST School of Art, Design & Architecture (SADA) here on Friday.

Organised for the fifth Batch of Bachelors of Architecture and third Batch of Bachelors of Industrial Design at the university’s main campus, the two-week-long Grad Show will last till June 28.

The chief guest visited the site of thesis and project display and appreciated the students for their innovative projects.

He also advised to commercialise some of the best architecture and industrial design projects.

Eulogising the SADA students for their outstanding achievements, he made special mention of the all-girl team namely “Auj” that had won a Race Tech “Spirit of Formula Student 2018” award at the Formula Student Silverstone UK 2018. The team is considered to be Pakistan’s first all-female team to attend suchlike event. Earlier, Principal SADA Sikander Khan, welcomed the guests, and acknowledged the efforts of students, who tirelessly worked as a team to achieve the desired results.