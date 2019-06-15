Share:

ADEN - Yemen’s Houthi group carried out new drone strikes on a Saudi airport on Friday after a series of air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition against the capital Sanaa, residents and both sides of Yemen’s war said.

The Iran-aligned group said it has launched several drone strikes against Abha regional airport in southern Saudi Arabia, the Houthi television channel reported, two days after it claimed responsibility for a missile attack against the same airport. A missile attack on Abha on Wednesday injured 26 people. No casualties were reported and Abha airport was said to be running normally without any disruption to flights.

The Saudi-led coalition, which intervened in 2015 in Yemen’s civil war to restore the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, said it intercepted five drones that targeted Abha airport and Khamis Mushait in the same region.

In a statement, the Saudi-led coalition said: “The royal Saudi air defence force and air force successfully intercepted and destroyed five unmanned drone aircraft launched by Houthi militia towards Abha international airport and Khamis Mushait.”

The Houthi-run channel Al Masirah TV confirmed the group had carried out a drone attack on the airport. After Wednesday’s assault, Al Masirah TV reported that the rebels had launched a cruise missile at the airport - a claim that Saudi officials said they were investigating.

Saudi Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khaled bin Salman later said that attack and others were “ordered by the regime in Tehran”. Iran denied it was involved, as did the Houthis.

The Western-backed coalition, which had vowed to respond to Wednesday’s missile attack on Abha airport, said on Thursday it had destroyed Houthi military assets on the outskirts of the Houthi-held capital Sanaa.

A statement from the alliance said the operation targeted “foreign experts from terrorist organisations working with the Houthis” but did not identify their nationality or say whether they had been hit. It was unclear if there were any casualties following Friday’s drone strikes. Wednesday’s missile attack had wounded 26 people, Saudi authorities said.

Coalition leaders Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates accuse Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah of supporting the Houthis, a charge all three deny. “The targets that were destroyed in Yemen include missile depots, weapons and manufacturing plants,” said a coalition statement carried on Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV.

The Houthi-run Masirah TV said coalition airplanes bombed three sites, including military targets belonging to Houthi forces, on the outskirts of Sanaa. Residents told Reuters the strikes had targeted military camps west and north of the city.