Rawalpindi-City Police Officer Capt (Retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana has directed to hold departmental inquiry against Sub Inspector Imtiaz Hussain after he was arrested by officials of Anti Corruption Establishment while taking bribe from a citizen.

The CPO has also expressed his deep concern over involvement of police officers in corrupt practices, said SP Potohar Division Syed Ali at a presser on Friday.

He said the city police chief has made it clear that there would be no place for corrupt elements in Rawalpindi police. “I have been directed by CPO to probe the matter involving SI Imtiaz Hussain of PS Naseerabad in corrupt practice and to recommend his dismissal from police service,” he said.

He said strict action would be taken against those police officers who found involve in corrupt practices.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman told The Nation SI Imtiaz had arrested a man and impounded his motorcycle in the police station for not producing documents of the two-wheeler. He added the man obtained the bail from Court and went Police Station to collect his motorcycle. However, the SI took Rs5,000 as bribe from him when ACE officials raided and caught him red handed while talking bribe, he said.