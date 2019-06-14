Share:

Hollywood - Joe Jonas has responded after his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift recently expressed regret about putting him “on blast” on TV in 2008. The 29-year-old dated the ME! hitmaker back in 2008, but the pair split after only a few months together.And, while Taylor previously slammed the star for dumping her over the phone, Joe - who wed Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner last month - revealed during an appearance on British morning show Lorraine that the pair are now on good terms. “It was something I felt bad about when I was younger, but I’ve moved on and I’m sure she has,” the Sucker hitmaker shared. “(Her apology) felt nice.”

Taylor, 29, also reflected on the split during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and shared her regret over publicly speaking about the separation in 2008, when she said: “We haven’t talked since, but you know what, some day I’m gonna find someone really really great who’s right for me.

“When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

Appearing on the show again last month, the star - who has been dating English actor Joe Alwyn since September 2016 - hinted she and Jonas were back on civil terms, admitting during a round of Burning Questions: “I was 18... We laugh about it now, but (talking about the split) was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there.”