KARACHI (PR) The city of Kara­chi has recently witnessed a grand event which was the launch of The Arena cinema, opening its third branch on the main Tariq road in Bahria Town Tower, Karachi. The event was attended by everyone who is anyone and also top celebri­ties and bloggers along with the se­nior management of Bahria Town.

“I would like to thank Mr. Malik Riaz, Chairman Bahria Town and Mr. Ali Riaz Malik, CEO Bahria Town for trusting me with such a huge respon­sibility and I would give the credit of this success to the entire team of The Arena cinemas.” Mr Sajid Ilyas, Direc­tor Cinemas Bahria Town “Thankyou Mr. Malik Riaz and Mr. Ali Riaz for giving Karachi another iconic tower and a positive entertainment plat­form for the residents of Karachi in the form of The Arena cinema”, Mr. Wasim Akhtar, Mayor Karachi.

The event was attended by no­ticeable celebrities Saima Ajram, Fahad Mirza, Sarwat Gillani, Ush­na Shah, Nimra Khan, Hira Mani, Mani, Saim Ali, and top model Fozia Aman.