KARACHI (PR) The city of Karachi has recently witnessed a grand event which was the launch of The Arena cinema, opening its third branch on the main Tariq road in Bahria Town Tower, Karachi. The event was attended by everyone who is anyone and also top celebrities and bloggers along with the senior management of Bahria Town.
“I would like to thank Mr. Malik Riaz, Chairman Bahria Town and Mr. Ali Riaz Malik, CEO Bahria Town for trusting me with such a huge responsibility and I would give the credit of this success to the entire team of The Arena cinemas.” Mr Sajid Ilyas, Director Cinemas Bahria Town “Thankyou Mr. Malik Riaz and Mr. Ali Riaz for giving Karachi another iconic tower and a positive entertainment platform for the residents of Karachi in the form of The Arena cinema”, Mr. Wasim Akhtar, Mayor Karachi.
The event was attended by noticeable celebrities Saima Ajram, Fahad Mirza, Sarwat Gillani, Ushna Shah, Nimra Khan, Hira Mani, Mani, Saim Ali, and top model Fozia Aman.